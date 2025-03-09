If you wonder the peoples of the Italian countryside that attract both travelers in Spain, in the art of the Renaissance, their delicious kitchen and spectacular landscapes you will find the answer. Located on hills and slopes pronounced or settled near the coast, each of them become the best destination on a trip through Italy. One of the most fascinating Burgos where we advise to make a stop is Corinaldoa medieval and Renaissance town of the province of Ancona that, among its numerous attractions, has imposing walls of the fourteenth century that remain totally intact.

The well and staircase of the piaggia

Known as ‘La Nueva Toscana’, a tour of the region of the brands assures us to enjoy all the beauty of Italy. Imagine a medieval scenario adorned with hundreds of flowers on the balconies of the houses because this is what you will find when crossing the walls of Corinaldo. Given this image you will have no doubt that you have reached One of the most beautiful peoples in Italy.

In the historic center a succession of narrow streets with brick houses awaits you with a scenery capable of transporting us to another era. Of course, to get up and be able to take some of the most beautiful photos of the town you will have to address “Le Cento Scale”, The hundred stairs that lead to the piazza of the land at the top of the hill. You have a stop in the middle, where it is located The “Pozzo Della Polenta” (of the fifteenth century), one of the most instagious places in Corinaldo.

What to visit in Corinaldo

Street in the Historic Center of Corinaldo. Getty Images/Istockphoto

In its old town locked between walls, there is a lot of art to discover. We are in the homeland of Santa María Gorettiwhich reached holiness with only 11 years. One of the places we recommend visiting is your Sanctuary (18th century) which houses a relic of the saint, as well as its family home, that is close to the center and the entrance is free. Other religious monuments of interest are the Baroque Church of Addolata, the Church of Suffragio and that of San Francesco of the seventeenth century.

Other buildings you will find are the PALAZZO COMMUNALEneoclassical style and with a long gallery that gives the via del Corso. It was built on an old Renaissance building. In addition, during the tour of the town you will also see numerous palaces with wonderful facades which are owned by noble families of Corinaldo.





A walk along the walls

View of the medieval walls of Corinaldo, in the province of Ancona, Italy. Ermess

But if there is something that defines Corinaldo is his splendid walls, with a perimeter of more than a kilometer. Its maximum height of 18 meters reaches it in the Torre dello Speronea powerful pentagonal construction recognized as a symbol of the walls of Corinaldo. The most beautiful fortification doors are that of San Giovanni and that of Santa Maria del Mercatowhich houses a building that incorporates an access door of the fourteenth century, remains of a drawbridge and a polygonal tower. Of course, a walk along the wall also allows you to enjoy the beautiful and idyllic landscapes of the brands, which are another attraction of this destination.

The most picturesque street in Corinaldo

The popular Landroni de Corinaldo, Italy. Wikimedia.org Claudio.stanco

This porticoed corridor is the most picturesque place in the entire town. I Landroni was created from the elevation of the stately buildings of the eighteenth century along via del Corso and is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful corners for which the walk transcurs.





And also a gastronomic trip

Vincisgrassi, a dish that you can only try if you travel to the region of the brands. wikimedia.org by daniele the monaca

Any trip to Italy, no matter the area we visit, is always accompanied by an incursion into its delicious cuisine. In fact, beyond art and monumentality, many travelers find in this kitchen the main engine of their vacation. And for those who think they have already tried everything from Italian cuisine, in the region of the brands are surprising with Simple ingredients and traditional recipes very different from the proposals of other corners of Italy.

Like the Passatellia broth or dry first dish, with eggs, breadcrumbs, parmesan and nutmeg, but also polenta. Another typical Corinaldo proposal is the Vincisgrassiregional version of the lasagna with a chicken sauce.

The main places near Corinaldo

Take the opportunity to make a stop in other locations of the brands that are very close to Corinaldo. One of the ones we recommend is Urbinothe city of the painter Rafael with an impressive historic center and that is only 50 kilometers. More or less at the same distance it is found Graduatea fascinating medieval town that houses one of the most important castles in Italy.

