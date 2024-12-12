Known as the dottafor housing the oldest university in Europe, the rose, by the color of its buildings, and by the grassfor its delicious gastronomy. Bologna is one of the best preserved historic cities in Italy and has one of the most beautiful medieval old towns in Europe. Like a symphony of porticos and palaces, there is no person or student who can resist its current environment combined with the history and heritage of its buildings. The best of all? It is possible to visit it for only 30 euros.

A trip to the medieval past

Cobblestone streets and pink buildingsthese two characteristics perfectly define the historic center of Bologna. Walking is a gift, but keep your eyes open, because practically in every corner there is a secret. The devil’s smile? You will have to visit Bologna to know what we are talking about. But, without a doubt, one of the most emblematic characteristics of Bologna are its medieval towers, symbol of the power and status it enjoyed during the Middle Ages.

The Piazza Maggiore It has established itself over the years as the heart of the historic center of the city. This large square surrounded by buildings is a symbol of the city, since some of the most emblematic ones stand out, such as the Basilica of San Petronio or the Palazzo de Podestà.

| Source: Istock

Venice in miniature

And although it may not seem like it, in this city you can also find a small Venice. In the Via Piella There is a small window that leads to the Canalle delle Molineor also known as the ‘Little Venice‘. The reason is that Bologna is built on the humid Padana plain, which allowed these canals to be opened in the past.

| Source: Istock

And slow food gastronomy

And of course, this Italian city also makes anyone fall in love with the stomach. You just have to go to any of their trattorias, markets u osterias to confirm that your Local gastronomy is special. Take note because these are some of the dishes that you absolutely have to try in Bologna: tagliatelle with ragù, piadina and the cotoletta alla bolognese. And enjoy what is known as the king of Bolognese wines: Pignoletto.

Furthermore, the Bolognese are reputed to have invented the slow food movement, That is, eat without haste and really enjoy the local products.

| Source: Istock