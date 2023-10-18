At the same time that the district of Monteagudo works on the rehabilitation – with the help of the City Council – of its rich medieval heritage, it tries to trumpet its historical roots that allow it not only to make its neighbors proud, but also to position itself as a tourist destination. This is precisely what the Border of Kingdoms Medieval Days pursue, which celebrates its sixth edition this weekend.

The president of the organizing association of the same name, Juan José López, is aware that under the concept of ‘medieval market’ there are initiatives that sometimes do not go beyond the mere sale of artisan products. For this reason, this entity has tried to provide a special content and setting to the proposal, adding to the placement of an environment of stalls – in the Collado area – various activities. Thus, exhibitions of falconry, crafts or trades, as well as a particular gastronomic offer, will have a place in its programming. “We will have actors, acrobats and artists,” added López, explaining that the programming has been divided on this occasion into two historical periods. Thus, Friday and Saturday will be dedicated to the Wolf King, while the Christian king Alfonso X will take center stage on Sunday.

The activities will begin tomorrow with a parade led by the Kabila Ibn Mardanis from Molina de Segura, the lighting of the cauldron, by the Sibyls of the Sacred Fire, and the reading of the proclamation by this year’s troubadour, the 7TV journalist Maria Pina. They will be followed in the following days by other proposals such as the Grand Tournament and Jousting or the Entrance of Sultana Zaida. The event will close on Sunday with the turning off of the cauldron and a musical performance by Faustino Fernández. The design of the poster for the conference is carried out by the artist José Miguel Muñoz.

The City Council continues to hope to be able to open visits to the Castle from the first quarter of 2024

“The challenge is to exceed the 40,000 visitors of the last edition,” commented yesterday the mayor of Pedanías, Marco Antonio Fernández, explaining that the procedures are continuing to sign the collaboration agreement with the Ministry, which will allow the museum to be visited for the first time. Monteagudo Castle. This document, which is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2024, will define the uses of the monument, which will define, for example, whether the seventh edition of the conference will be able to bring any proposal to this iconic enclave.