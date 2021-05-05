The restoration of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the XI century Syrian castle of Krak des Chevaliers, is being carried out by Syrian restorers together with their foreign colleagues. The territory around the fortress is guarded by the Russian military.

In 2013, the militants captured the castle and held a defensive position in it. In 2014, the Syrian army stormed the fortress, while the unique architectural monument was preserved. Just one precise airstrike breached the wall. It was through it that the assault groups passed. However, the stay of the terrorists in Krak de Chevalier did not pass without leaving a trace, now its consequences have to be eliminated by restorers.

Since the beginning of 2017, a joint Syrian-Hungarian mission has been working here. Her forces made waterproofing on the roof and restored the corner of the tower damaged by the explosion. The next step is to install doors and windows throughout the building to protect the frescoes from moisture and mold. Gradually, tourists return to the castle, so far mainly from neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

Not so long ago, the Russian military joined the protection of the territory around the fortress.

“The military police in the province of Homs are constantly patrolling and monitoring the situation in the province. That is why everything is so quiet and calm here, ”explained Aleksey Salkhov, a representative of the military police of the RF Armed Forces.

Scientists also have yet to restore the interior decoration of the fortress, to collect from the fragments the decorations of the knight’s hall, in which the masters of the Order of the Hospitallers sat.

Also next in line is the restoration of the tower of the Mamluk Sultan of Egypt and Syria Baybars I, who ruled in the second half of the 13th century. This work is scheduled to begin in June. All permits from Damascus have already been received, specialists from several countries will take part in the project. It is possible that in the future the Krak des Chevaliers will attract not only tourists, but also filmmakers. After all, it was here in 2003 that the Russian TV series “Bayazet” was filmed.

On April 12, Russian specialists began restoring the Arc de Triomphe in Syrian Palmyra, familiar to every student from the fifth grade textbook “History of the Ancient World”. Militants in August 2015 destroyed this iconic symbol of the city with an explosion.