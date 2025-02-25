Oregano, as we all know, is an aromatic plant of the Lamiáceas family. Its popularity is due to the characteristics such as spice, seasoning and its medicinal properties. Now, It is much more than something we use in the kitchen to taste our dishes.

In fact, you can also contribute numerous benefits if you take it in the form of infusion. Scientific name Origanum vulgarewhat does it mean “The joy of the mountain“It should be noted that It comes from the Mediterranean area, extending throughout Europe and Central Asia.

Apparently, it is a herb that has a great ability antioxidant and antimicrobial: contains Terpenoidwhich stand out for All its analgesic and anti -inflammatory properties that reduce knee and back pain.

It is also very rich in Antioxidants and stimulates collagen production, a determining protein for the health of joints and muscles.

Benefits

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (Fen), offers nutrients and substances such as Proteins, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, niacin, vitamin A, Timol and Carvacrol.

In addition to being rich in substances with analgesic properties that contribute to reduce the sensations of discomfortrelieveing ​​pain in certain parts of the body, there are Other positive aspects:

Improves digestion . It is a good antispasmodic and increases the production of gastrointestinal juices, favoring digestion.

. It is a good antispasmodic and increases the production of gastrointestinal juices, favoring digestion. Prevents premature aging . Yes, being rich in antioxidant compounds, such as flavonoids and vitamin C, which help neutralize excess free radicals.

. Yes, being rich in antioxidant compounds, such as flavonoids and vitamin C, which help neutralize excess free radicals. Anticancer . It can help prevent cancer due to its high antioxidant content.

. It can help prevent cancer due to its high antioxidant content. Reduction of viral infections. When rich in Carvacrol and Timol that possess antiviral properties, protects against some viruses and is a natural defense against infections.

When rich in Carvacrol and Timol that possess antiviral properties, protects against some viruses and is a natural defense against infections. Help reduce weight . The anti -inflammatory and antioxidant components of the oregano promote the decrease in the inflammation and fats of the organism

. The anti -inflammatory and antioxidant components of the oregano promote the decrease in the inflammation and fats of the organism Decreases inflammation. Its flavonoids and phenolic reduce inflammation in the body

Its flavonoids and phenolic reduce inflammation in the body Avoid cramps. Thanks to its antioxidant components such as carvacrol, it helps regulate muscle contraction and to improve blood circulation.

Thanks to its antioxidant components such as carvacrol, it helps regulate muscle contraction and to improve blood circulation. Combat viruses, bacteria and fungi . It helps treat some infections with their properties, such as flu, urinary infections, herpes …

. It helps treat some infections with their properties, such as flu, urinary infections, herpes … High antioxidant content They contribute to generate collagen. As if that were not enough, it helps fight oxidative stress in the body, which contributes to the development of various diseases, such as diabetes or cancer.

Recommendations

In general, The oregano plant consumed in adequate doses does not present problems. Of course, excessive consumption of this herb can cause Nervous alterations.

Given this panorama, health experts recommend Do not consume this herb to people susceptible to develop Allergies to any of the plants of the Lamiáceas familyamong which is oregano.