New York – Bruce Springsteen’s world tour stops longer than expected. At least until the end of the year. This was communicated by the Boss staff, who turned 74 last Saturday, on the official social channels. “Bruce is being treated and recovering from his peptic ulcer: will continue treatment for the rest of the year on the advice of your doctor. Out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024. Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, and they will all take place in the originally planned locations. Those who cannot attend the new date and purchased tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed shows will remain valid for future announced dates.”

The announcement ends with a greeting from Springsteen to the fans: “Thank you to all my friends and fans for your well wishes, encouragement and support. I am on the mend and can’t wait to see you next year.”