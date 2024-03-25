Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

The cult actor Fritz Wepper is dead. The exact cause of death is not known, but the TV star's medical file was long.

Munich – Fritz Wepper is dead. The Munich native died at the age of 82. According to his wife, Susanne Kellermann, the German actor is said to have fallen asleep peacefully on Monday morning (March 25). Before that, he had struggled with health problems for a long time.

Fritz Wepper is dead: He previously struggled with his health – suffering from cancer in 2021

Due to several blood poisonings and cancer, his health was considered poor. Medication no longer worked, which is why Wepper was cared for in a hospice in Upper Bavaria until his death. The exact cause is initially unknown.

In 2021, the cult actor suffered from black skin cancer. The disease had already spread. Like the industry portal Netdoctor reported, malignant melanoma is considered an aggressive skin tumor and spreads to other organs very early. A short time later, the actor had to undergo emergency surgery because of a benign tumor in his abdomen. Wepper then spent several weeks in the intensive care unit. But he initially managed to recover.

In poor health: Fritz Wepper was admitted in December due to sepsis

In December 2023, the actor was admitted to a hospice with severe blood poisoning. According to his wife, he almost didn't survive because his artificial heart valve also became infected. “In his condition and age, they couldn’t operate on him; they tried to get it under control with antibiotics,” Kellermann said at the time Colorful. The fact that he survived sepsis was “a miracle”.

Loud dpaHe was reported to be on the mend shortly afterwards. However, he died shortly afterwards. Wepper already suffered from blood poisoning in 2011. He never recovered from that. The sudden death of his brother Elmar in October 2023 shocked him deeply and, according to Kellermann, is said to have had an impact on the actor's immune system.

Fritz Wepper is dead: He took on several acting roles as a child

Wepper was born in 1941 Munich was born and took on various acting roles as a child. He experienced his breakthrough in the role of Harry Klein in the ZDF– Crime series “The Inspector”. He played the same role in the cult series “Derrick” from 1974. He achieved his international breakthrough in the 1970s with a supporting role in the Oscar-winning film “Cabaret” alongside Liza Minnelli. Kellermann and Wepper have a daughter together. He has another daughter from his first marriage. (jus/kas)

