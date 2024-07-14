According to the criteria of

The findings made by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology show that 46 percent of US counties lack a cardiology specialistwhile the rest have an average of 24 practicing cardiologists. This disparity is even more pronounced in rural areas, where 86 percent of such counties do not have access to these specialists in heart conditions.

In some areas, patients must travel 140 km round trip to see a cardiologist. Photo:iStock Share

Besides, residents of these areas where there is a lack of cardiology specialists, who It is estimated at 22’000.000 people as detailed Telemundo, They have a life expectancy one year shorter on average and they have to travel approximately 140 kilometers round trip to see a specialist. Comparatively, people who live in areas where there are cardiologists have to travel an average of 26 kilometers to find a specialist.

The voice of experts on the shortage of cardiologists in many areas of the United States

Dr. Haider Warraich, director of the heart failure program at VA Boston Healthcare, expressed concern. “The lack of access to cardiologists in areas with higher prevalence of heart disease and mortality is extremely worrying”he said in statements he gave to Telemundo.

Researchers suggest possible solutions, such as offering financial incentives to physicians to practice in these areas or expanding the use of telemedicine. Dr. Harlan Krumholz, editor-in-chief of JACC, emphasized the urgent need for political reforms and innovative solutions to address this gap in healthcare.