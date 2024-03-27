An 81-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after having constant and painful discomfort after a fall she suffered. However, the doctors discovered that her discomfort was not due to a trip, but because inside her she had a fetus calcified from more than 30 years ago.

After the discovery, the doctors performed the operation to remove it and subsequently extract it. However, the woman died due to sepsis that caused him. The hospital doctors explained what happened.

As reported by the cnnthe woman was admitted to the Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital, in Ponta Porã on March 14.

The presence of a calcified fetus was diagnosed, a rare condition called litopedion, a consequence of an ectopic pregnancy.

Ten days before entering the health center, the patient suffered a “drop and, according to his own report, he continued to be in pain and feeling unwell, opting to seek hospital services only the following week.”

At the hospital they performed several tests, including a tomography computerized that would be the one that would allow the two doctors to see something unbelievable.

“The presence of a calcified fetusa rare condition called litopedion, a consequence of an ectopic pregnancy (pregnancy in which the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus) that progresses to fetal death and calcification,” the Ponta Porã Regional Hospital explained in a statement, published by CNN Brazil.

The diagnosis not only came with the discovery of the fetus, but also with a serious infection which alerted the doctors.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) decided to perform a surgery emergency to remove the fetus and stop the infection.

However, after surgery, the woman died because of the infection he had.

The indigenous woman preferred alternative medicine methods. Photo:x: g1 Share

Given the death, the medical center reported: “The management and professionals of the Dr. José de Simone Netto Regional Hospital regret the death of the patient and express their solidarity with family and friends. It is important to note that the unit maintained reception and dialogue with the family members, who can still count on the psychological support of the hospital.”

What is lithopedion and is it normal?

Share These cases occur in 1 in 20,000 pregnancies. Photo:iStock

According to specialized media, the lithopedion is a freak which occurs when the embryo grows outside the uterus for more than 12 weeks or more.

However, in this case the fetus is too large that it is not absorbed or expelled, but rather begins to calcify.

“The mother's immune system eventually recognizes the fetus as a foreign object and to protect her from possible infection, it reacts by coating the fetus with a calcium-rich substance while dehydration of the tissues occurs. A wall is formed by the deposition of calcium , the fetus becomes a lithopedion mummified The appropriate surgical intervention and the favorable evolution of the patient depend on the multidisciplinary evaluation,” explains the medical journal. SciElo.

These types of cases occur, according to experts, in 1 in every 20,000 pregnancies and can become so serious due to a lack of general check-ups.

In fact, “relatives reported that, being an indigenous woman, she was afraid of some medical examinations and preferred to resort to alternative remedies.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news