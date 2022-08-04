The benefits of living in the city and in the countryside were compared by a forensic medical expert, author of books Alexei Reshetun. In a conversation with Moslenta, he noted that this issue is more individual.

“The fact is that people have many diseases that are not morphological, but functional. When opened, they are not visible. The function of an organ or system suffers from them. We can only see diseases that affect the very structure of the constituent parts of our body, ”the specialist explained.

Reshetun explained that it is impossible to unequivocally answer where it is better for a particular person to live. According to the forensic expert, there are people who live up to 90 years old in megacities, and there are those who, by the age of 30 years old in rural areas, are already not in the best shape.

Other questions of interest to doctors can be asked on Saturday, August 6, in the summer cinema of the Fili Park. The sixth free discussion of the lecture hall “Healthy Moscow” will take place there: “The Paradox of Modernity. The desire for solitude vs the lack of communication. The event will start at 16:00.

Earlier, the danger of life in the metropolis for the health of Muscovites was assessed by a cardiologist, chief physician of the First City Hospital named after. N. I. Pirogova Alexey Svet. He said that the environment in the capital is at a fairly high level.