The Governing Council announced this Thursday the renovation of the leadership of the Ministry of Health, promoted by the new head of the area, Juan José Pedreño. In replacement of Asensio López, managing director of the Murcian Health Service, will enter Francisco Jose Ponce Lorenzo, until now medical director of the Yecla hospital. As Director of Public Health, he will hold the position José Jesús Guillén Pérez, Doctor of Medicine and current Director of Public Health in the Cartagena area, who will replace José Carlos Vicente. Instead of María Teresa Martínez Ros, general director of Planning, takes the position Jesus Cañavate Gea.

The departure of the main general directors of Health comes after the controversy over the non-protocol vaccination of the entire leadership of the Ministry, revealed by THE TRUTH, which led to the resignation of Manuel Villegas. The former Minister of Health resigned after apologizing to those who felt “offended or dependent” for his decision to be immunized, although he defended that as a doctor he could be vaccinated at that stage.

Juan José Pedreño had decided to renew the senior positions of his counseling after the controversy generated by the vaccination. Since the scandal broke, the replacement of the Health organization chart was on the table, but The plans were accelerated after verifying the regional government that the political crisis not only did not remit, but it was going to more. Pedreño stressed to THE TRUTH that they would take into account “the most convenient changes to form the best team, to move forward with both the strategy of the pandemic and that of the Ministry and the SMS.”