Players, referees, organizers and administrators in 3 international tournaments that Egypt witnessed were keen to adhere to wearing a medical mask, applying the rules of spacing and sterilizing hands constantly.

And no player appeared during the “modern pentathlon, shooting and gymnastics” tournaments that were organized this June without a medical mask except during the performance of the game or wearing a sports uniform that does not comply with the commitment to the muzzle, such as swimming, shisha and others.

A major role has emerged for volunteers in sports tournaments in Egypt, with the aim of overcoming the difficulties for the participating teams and facilitating procedures for players, as well as following up on their commitment to health safety procedures.

medical bubble

Ali Assem, Executive Director of the Modern Pentathlon Championship, said that it witnessed the participation of 500 players, administrators and referees, representing 45 countries.

Assem added, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the full medical bubble system was strictly applied to preserve the safety of players and organizers, and no suspicion of viral infection was recorded among any of the participants during the duration of the tournament.

He pointed out that the strict application of the full bubble system began with the influx of delegates and local participants and their registration in their accommodation hotels near Cairo Stadium, and continued until the last player, coach and administrator from Egypt’s guests left to return to his country safely.

The tournament director explained that the bubble system began by making a nasal swab, then another swab every 72 hours for all participants and excluding any element suspected of having corona or infectious symptoms, in coordination between the ministries of youth, sports, health, civil aviation and tourism.

The Egyptian official indicated that the International Federation of Modern Pentathlon assigned the organization of the tournament to Egypt after the organization was withdrawn from Belarus for security and political conditions, and the International Federation confirmed that its choice of Egypt was due to its proven ability to host major sporting tournaments and events since the organization of the World Hand Cup last January until the World Cup. For gymnastics June 2020.

The role of volunteers

On the role of volunteers in the success of the tournament, Eng. Sherif El-Erian, President of the Egyptian Modern Pentathlon Federation, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the tournament, said that they played a great role and were an honorable destination for the youth of Egypt and helped the delegations of the participating teams and welcomed them on the land of Egypt.

Al-Arian pointed out in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that he had received praise from the International Federation of Pentathlon for the role of volunteers in the success of the tournament, and that the President of the International Federation was keen to meet with them to salute their efforts.

pentathlon championship

The head of the Modern Pentathlon Federation said that a few days before the start of the tournament, the International Federation sent committees to Egypt to ensure that preparations and equipment were completed at the highest level, especially measures to prevent corona.

The head of the tournament’s organizing committee explained that there was a momentary follow-up to implement precautionary measures to protect players and delegations from Corona and provide a healthy and safe environment for their participation in the tournament.

Al-Erian added that the organizing committee provided all the equipment and preparations in the stadiums and halls designated for competitions, as well as the World Laser-Run Championship, which was reflected in the delegations’ praise for Egypt’s organization of the tournament, and the good reception, accommodation and tours.

Al-Arian continued, saying that no errors or abuses were detected during the tournament, based on his constant communication with the heads of participating missions and foreign delegations.

The Egyptian official stressed that Egypt today is among the countries hosting international sports championships, among the few countries that have the ability to organize successfully in light of the Corona crisis.

international acclaim

Egypt’s hosting of the three tournaments and the previous tournaments gave a strong indication of international confidence in Egypt’s ability to organize major tournaments successfully despite the Corona crisis.

Klaus Schuermann, President of the International Federation of Pentathlon, stressed that Egypt is a large country and succeeded in challenging the continuation of sports life, and was able to host the largest modern pentathlon tournaments in difficult circumstances under the Corona pandemic.

successful organization

During the past few days, several tournaments were launched in Egypt, including the “modern pentathlon” qualifying for the Olympics, the World Laser-Run Championship, which was held for the first time in Egypt, and the World Gymnastics Championship, which is the first tournament in Africa, was also concluded.

Egypt hosted the Arab Shooting Championship on the first of this June, and Major General Hazem Hosni, head of the Egyptian Shooting Federation, said that the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Shooting Federation and the concerned authorities in Egypt provided all the equipment and preparations for a successful championship, and the participants in it are the best ambassadors for Egypt, and witnesses to the good organization on the ground Egypt.