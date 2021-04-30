Diego Armando Maradona, in an image from February 2020, in La Plata, Argentina. Marcos Brindicci / GettyImages

The medical board appointed by the Argentine Justice to investigate the death of the star Diego Armando Maradona assured that the team that attended the soccer icon before his death acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner”, according to the report given to the Reuters agency by a source close to the case.

“The actions of the health team in charge of treating Maradona were inadequate, deficient and reckless. Mr. DAM (the initials of Diego Armando Maradona), at least since admission to [el sanatorio] IPENSA, was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions about his health, “adds the text.

More information

In addition, the report states that “the signs of life risk presented by the patient were ignored” and that Maradona “should have been thoroughly evaluated for his cardiovascular risk and possible heart disease” because he had a “previous history of heart failure.”

The 1986 world champion with Argentina in Mexico died on November 25 in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and the autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.” They also discovered a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

The Argentine Justice formed a medical board whose function was to analyze whether there was “deficient medical care.” Those investigated by the Argentine Justice are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, designated as Maradona’s family doctor, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor Nancy Forlini, the nurse coordinator Mariano Perroni and the nurses Ricardo Almirón and Dahiana Gisela Madrid

