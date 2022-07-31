Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their second wedding on July 30, British newspapers reported. The Sun and Daily Mail. They married in a secret ceremony a year ago.

This time the event was held in the Costwolds, on the estate of one of the sponsors of the Conservative Party, Lord Anthony Bamford. The celebration was held outdoors in a huge tent. Prepared by Lady Bamford and Carrie Johnson.

According to media reports, the party was attended by 200 guests. At the same time, the announcement of Johnson’s resignation affected the list of invitees. So, among the visitors of the celebration was not his former colleague Michael Gove. He was fired by the prime minister in early July after he urged the head of the cabinet to leave his post.

At the same time, Conservative MPs Jacob Reese-Mogg and Nadine Dorries came. Also in attendance was actress Holly Valance and her husband, British luxury real estate developer Nick Candy.

The prime minister’s wife wore an ivory wedding dress by fashion designer Savannah Miller. The silk dress costs £3,500 but she rented it for just £25.

While the guests were having fun, behind the fence, Brexit opponent Steve Bry organized a solo picket and stood with a sign “Brexit does not work.” The police kicked him out.

The wedding of Carrie and Boris Johnson took place on May 29, 2021 at Westminster Cathedral. The wedding ceremony was attended by only 30 guests, among them the son of Johnson and Symonds, Wilfred. The ceremony lasted an hour and a half.