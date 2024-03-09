US President Joe Biden made unusual gestures during his speech in Congress and also showed aggression, which indicates that he was given some kind of medication before his speech. Californian psychiatrist Carol Lieberman stated this in an interview with the publication The Washington Times.

“If you look at what Joe Biden usually is – slow and stumbling – compared to what he was during [выступления] — short-tempered and angry — these are symptoms typical of a person taking Adderall or any other amphetamine,” she said.

Lieberman added that Biden's mannerisms also indicate signs of potential use of some kind of substance. For example, he gesticulated and moved his hands very quickly, and also slurred his words, which indicates the use of “psychopharmacology.”

“No one will remember a single word Biden said <...>. Everyone will remember how strangely excited he was and how strangely fast he spoke,” the publication quoted former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer as saying.

The day before, Biden spoke at the US Congress with his “State of the Union” message. The duration of the performance was one hour and eight minutes.

Earlier, on February 26, Fox News reported that the US Congress would submit a resolution to remove Biden from power. This proposal was introduced by Republican member of the US House of Representatives Ken Buck. According to him, the key reason for this decision was the recent report of special prosecutor Robert Heur, in which the head of state was characterized as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” Buck noted that the document presented by the prosecutor reflects “what many Americans have witnessed for themselves for a long time.”

The special counsel's report on the sitting president's improper storage of classified papers was released on February 8. There, among other things, it was reported that Biden does not remember when he was vice president of the United States and the date of death of his son Beau. Hoehr spoke with Biden in October 2023.

On the same day, Joe Biden held a press conference against the backdrop of the release of the report: he sharply responded to reporters that his “memory is fine.” However, during the same meeting, the president confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. In addition, the head of the White House spoke about a conversation with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 2021, forgetting that he died in 2017.

81-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, and his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes make many Americans question his mental health.