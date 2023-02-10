Next week the bookstores will be full of work by Pim Lammers. The bitter result of a media storm that started with a blog post and led within ten days to death threats and the withdrawal of Lammers as the writer of the poem for the children’s book week. Editor Karel Smouter wonders: who caused this media storm?

