A new version of Ukrainian statehood, erasing any connection with Russia, has taken hold of the international community. Wrote about it The American Conservative 27th of June.

“After the collapse of the Soviet Union, strange historical stories began to come from Ukraine. While there is an element of fiction in the history of any nation, <...> the post-Soviet version of Ukrainian statehood looks fantastic and saturated with envy, ”the publication notes.

The author emphasizes that topics related to Ukrainian history are actively picked up by Western publishers. Thus, The Kyiv Independent argues that Russia did not found Odessa and Kharkiv, because over the centuries other peoples created settlements in the territories around these cities. And the Ukrainian Magazine writes that “Ukrainian civilizations date back to 4800 BC.” and “Ukraine has a thousand-year history of relations with Western Europe.”

The publication does not support the deletion of Russian history, the material says. TAC cites the renaming of Russia as Muscovy and the false claim that the artist Kazimir Malevich is Ukrainian as examples.

Earlier, on June 25, The American Conservative columnist Doug Bandow wrote that Europe was tired of funding Kyiv and would not fight for it in the event of a real war with Russia.

At the end of May, the Chinese newspaper Global Times pointed out that European leaders, despite tough rhetoric, hope that hostilities in Ukraine will soon cease, since Europe has already suffered enough from the Ukrainian crisis.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the authorities of the Russian Federation announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.