Analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young spoke about Apple’s new line of iPhone 13 smartphones, writes Business Insider…

The smartphone should be presented next year. According to the interlocutor of the publication, the new smartphone will have an improved ProMotion display with an increased display frequency.

Young added that there will be four smartphones in the lineup. He clarified that two of them will be basic with a screen diagonal of 5.42 and 6.06 inches, and two more – advanced, their diagonal will be equal to 6.06 and 6.67 inches. Basic smartphones will have a dual camera, while top-end smartphones will have a triple camera.

Earlier, Chinese online retailer Tmall announced that it will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 from October 16.