The Iranian-flagged tanker Lana is about to leave Greece after the completion of the procedure for the return of previously confiscated oil to it, it was reported. Reuters August 15, citing sources.

“The process of reloading (of oil to the tanker – Ed.) is completed,” the source quoted the agency as saying.

eve portal The Maritime Executive wrote that the transshipment of about 60 thousand tons of Iranian oil confiscated in Greece back to the Iranian tanker Lana was completed.

Lana, which was carrying Iranian oil, sailed under the Russian flag and was called Pegasus, but changed its owner and name.

On April 19, he was arrested. At this time, the tanker was at anchor due to a mechanical failure at the port of Karystos on the island of Euboea.

By decision of the court of first instance, Iranian oil was confiscated in favor of the United States. Part of the energy resource was loaded onto the Greek tanker Ice Energy. In response to such actions, the Iranian side detained two Greek tankers – Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior. After that, a court in Greece overturned a ruling that allowed part of Iranian oil to be transferred to the United States and ordered the return of 60,000 tons of Lana oil.

On July 2, it became known that the Lana tanker was released from arrest in Greece. Oil transshipment began on 12 August.