Britain's King Charles III returned to London to continue treatment for cancer he had previously been diagnosed with. The newspaper reported this on February 13 The Telegraph.

“The King returned to London to continue his treatment for cancer. The King and Queen, who were spending time at Sandringham, were seen leaving Buckingham Palace on Tuesday morning. He is expected to hold several internal meetings and undergo further cancer treatment,” the post said.

As the newspaper clarifies, this week the king may hold his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but everything will depend on the well-being of the monarch.

Earlier, on February 5, Buckingham Palace announced that the British king had been diagnosed with cancer. The next day, Sky News reported that Prince William of Wales might take over some of the public duties of Britain's King Charles III due to his illness. At the same time, it is clarified that the monarch will continue to conduct constitutional affairs. At the same time, it is possible that audiences may take place remotely.

On February 9, the monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, announced that Charles III remained in good health, despite the cancer diagnosis.

The next day, journalist Tom Bower, who specializes in covering issues related to the royal family, suggested that Charles III might refuse chemotherapy for cancer treatment, as he is a supporter of alternative treatment.

Charles III is 75 years old. He took the royal throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned on May 6, 2023.