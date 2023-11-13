British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The TV channel reported this on Monday, November 13 Sky News.

He made this decision after Braverman published an article criticizing the actions of the police during protests in support of Palestine.

As the TV channel notes, on Monday Sunak plans to announce personnel changes in the cabinet.

“The Prime Minister was forced to take action after Ms Braverman was accused of undermining the operational independence of the police and public trust in them,” the publication said.

In an article for a newspaper The Times She described the pro-Palestine protests as “hate marches,” compared them to Irish Republican protests in Northern Ireland and said the police were “playing along with left-wing activists.”

Earlier, on November 11, The Guardian newspaper reported that about 300 thousand people came out to a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the liberation of the enclave. police reported the arrest of 92 far-right activists.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.