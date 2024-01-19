The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed a major missile and weapons production facility of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. The newspaper reported this on January 19 The Times of Israel.

As specified, this happened after Israeli troops reached “the southernmost point of their ground offensive” in Gaza. In addition, the IDF managed to destroy a large portion of the tunnels in the area that led to the Palestinian movement's weapons production facilities.

The publication noted that individual Hamas weapons production facilities were shown to reporters in early January in the Al-Bureij area.

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation in the Gaza Strip will continue until the radical Palestinian movement Hamas is completely defeated, and fighting will continue for many months. According to him, victory will take many years and months, but Israel intends to achieve this victory.

On January 16, the Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing sources, wrote that since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 24 thousand, and more than 60 thousand have been injured. About 8 thousand more are listed as missing.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced on January 15 that intensive military operations in the northern Gaza Strip had ended. According to him, Israeli forces will continue to conduct military operations in the north of the enclave, but with less intensity.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.