The Indian authorities hope to help Russia, China and the G7 countries overcome differences and restore contact. On Wednesday, March 1, the publication reports The Times of India.

It is noted that the search for a compromise is one of the main tasks of the Indian delegation at the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries. Delhi hopes that this will allow the group to resume effective work.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that it is unlikely that the event will end with a joint statement by the participants, but the Indian government is counting on consensus on certain issues, as was the case at the November G20 summit.

On the eve it became known that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov arrived in India on a business visit. The politician intends to meet with his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, attend the G20 ministerial meeting, and hold a series of bilateral negotiations with partners from China, Brazil and other countries.

Earlier, the meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G20 member countries in Bangalore (Karnataka, India), which was held from February 23 to 25, ended. Summing up the results of the meeting, the Indian side announced different views on the situation in Ukraine among the G20 members.

In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry caught Western states in an attempt to destabilize the work of the group and deliberately sabotage collective decisions at a meeting of finance ministers. Moscow called for an end to the destructive course and not to confuse the tasks of the G20 with security issues.

On February 22, Reuters wrote that, during its G20 presidency during 2023, India does not plan to raise the issue of additional restrictions against the Russian Federation, nor use its status to promote them. In addition, as the agency pointed out, the Indian authorities have never openly criticized Russia for conducting a special operation, calling on the parties to dialogue and diplomacy.