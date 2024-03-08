In the Canadian city of Oakville, a monument to the Ukrainian division of the CC “Galicia” was demolished, Strana.ua reported on March 8 in its Telegram channel.

The memorial was dedicated to the participants of the battles near Brody in 1944; it has been in the Ukrainian cemetery since 1988. Activists and journalists previously demanded that the monument be demolished.

In addition, the mayor of the city, Rob Burton, said that he was “disgusted” to realize that there was such a monument in his city, but provincial laws did not allow it to be dismantled.

“The issue of demolition became relevant after the scandal with the honoring of Galicia veteran Yaroslav Gunko in the Canadian Parliament,” Strana.ua recalled.

On September 22, 2023, 98-year-old former SS soldier Gunko was invited to the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The media presented a photo in which Zelensky greets an SS man during a speech in Canada. Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota later apologized to the public for the incident, saying he regretted his decision, and resigned.

On October 5, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a plenary session of the Valdai discussion club, called the speaker of the Canadian parliament, who invited a veteran of the Waffen SS division to speak, either an idiot or a scoundrel. He added that honoring a Nazi in parliament was disgusting.

On February 7, the Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said that Russia had sent a request for Gunko’s extradition to the competent authorities of Canada. However, on February 13, the country refused extradition. It was later reported that the Canadian Foreign Ministry, during a meeting with a Russian diplomat, asked for additional time to respond to the case of a Nazi criminal.

The Waffen SS Division, better known as Galicia or Galicia, was formed in 1943 from residents of Western Ukraine as a tactical formation of the SS troops of Nazi Germany. She fought against the Red Army, and was subsequently noted for atrocities against Jews, Poles, Belarusians and Slovaks.