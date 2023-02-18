Former deputy of the City Duma of Vladivostok Dmitry Yamshchikov died in the zone of special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by his former colleague, chairman of the committee on local self-government, law and order and the rule of law of the IV convocation City Duma Mikhail Veselov.

“Yesterday they reported the sad news about the death of Dmitry Yamshchikov in the zone of a special military operation. Information about the opportunity to say goodbye to a friend will be provided later, ”said “RIA News” Veselov.

Dmitry Yamshchikov was 48 years old. He was elected a deputy of the Vladivostok Duma of the IV convocation in 2012, supervised the work of the Youth Chamber at the City Duma.

After Russia started holding a joint military defense to protect Donbass on February 24, 2022, some deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and local city parliaments took part in it.

So, in September, Vitaly Milonov, a deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, went to the special operation zone. He stressed then that he could not stay away from those “who are the best part of our people, who smash the evil enemy with weapons in their hands.” The deputy was sent to Gorlovka, where he became a gunner of an anti-tank battery. Milonov has the rank of junior sergeant.

In the same month, Andrey Turchak, secretary of the General Council of United Russia, said that four parliamentarians sent him applications with a request to send them to the NVO zone.

So, in addition to a letter from Milonov, he received statements from Dmitry Khubezov, chairman of the State Duma committee on health protection, Dmitry Sablin, deputy chairman of the defense committee, and Sergei Sokol, secretary of the Khakass regional branch of United Russia.

