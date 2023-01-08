China’s leading scientists and engineers have been dying at an unprecedented rate since the lifting of the country’s anti-COVID measures. The newspaper wrote about it on January 6 South China Morning Post.

In particular, 20 scientists died in the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) in less than a month. According to the newspaper, on average, 16 deaths are recorded per year among the employees of this academy.

According to one doctor in Beijing, members of the academy usually have privileged access to medical care, but there are currently no available places for them in hospitals.

In mid-December, a new surge in the incidence of coronavirus began in China. It overtook the country almost immediately after the authorities for the first time in almost three years abandoned most of the serious restrictions to contain the pandemic.

After that, a number of countries began to introduce mandatory testing for COVID-19 for those arriving from China.

So, from January 5, England introduced mandatory testing for coronavirus for arrivals from China. According to The Times, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered the introduction of testing due to fears that Beijing may provide “an incomplete picture of the number of growing infections.”

As it became known on December 30, the European Union also plans to develop common rules for those who move between China and the countries of the union in the near future. General rules will have to regulate the procedure for leaving China and returning from it.

On December 28, it was reported that the US authorities required those arriving from China to demonstrate a negative test for coronavirus from January 5. The measure applies to all passengers over the age of two. The innovation assumes that before departure, those wishing to visit the United States must provide a negative test result, which was passed no earlier than two days before departure.