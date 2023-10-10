The Romanian Parliament canceled a meeting at which Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was supposed to speak. This was reported on Tuesday, October 10 G4Media.

“The leadership of the parliament decided on Tuesday that the joint meeting scheduled for today on the occasion of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will not take place,” the publication says.

However, according to other sources of the publication, the event could be postponed for security reasons.

Acting Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis indicated that he does not know the reason why the President of Ukraine did not come to give a speech at the joint plenary session.

“We are not implementing President Zelensky’s program <...> I cannot answer. In no case did it come from the Chamber of Deputies. I cannot be responsible for the changes made by Mr. Zelensky’s headquarters. Can I force President Zelensky or another president to come or not to come?” – he said.

In addition, G4Media suggested that Zelensky tried to avoid a scandal with Romanian senator Diana Soshoaca, who had previously called on all Romanians to take to the streets in order to “prevent the entry into the country of an arrogant, unscrupulous traitor, including his own country.”

Ziarul National adds that the politician sent a letter to the Ukrainian leader in which she said that Zelensky should pay attention to the situation of ethnic Romanians in Ukraine before asking for money and support from this people.

“Zelensky was afraid of me and will not speak in the Romanian Parliament? I’m not surprised,” she noted.

Earlier, on October 6, it became known what Zelensky had planned with the country’s leadership during his trip to Bucharest. The parties intended to discuss cooperation in the fields of security, energy and agriculture, as well as issues related to the supply of Ukrainian grain.