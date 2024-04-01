The United States is going to send a new batch of bombs to Israel, despite the fact that the country's authorities officially do not approve of the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. The TV channel reported this on April 1 NBC News, citing information from two senior US officials.

According to media reports, the new batch of bombs is part of an arms package approved for Israel “many years ago.” It will include more than 1,800 Mark 84 (MK84) bombs and approximately 500 Mark 82 (MK82) bombs.

“While public disappointment with the administration [президента США Джо] Biden's handling of the war appears to be growing, US efforts to achieve a ceasefire will be overshadowed by the revelation that it continues to send Israel powerful bombs that are known to cause serious harm to civilians.

As one source told NBC News, these bombs are capable of destroying entire neighborhoods. At the same time, it is noted that their delivery occurred after Israel officially assured Washington that it “uses weapons supplied by the United States within the framework of the laws of war.”

Prior to this, on March 29, The Washington Post (WP) reported that US authorities had authorized the transfer of several billion dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel, despite Washington's previously expressed concerns about the expected Israeli military offensive on the Palestinian city of Rafah, in the south of the Strip Gaza.

Earlier, on March 12, a group of eight Democratic senators called on Biden to stop transferring weapons to Israel until restrictions on humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip are lifted. They emphasized that in this way Biden would be able to put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The day before, the White House included in the draft US budget an allocation of $14.3 billion in aid to Israel. Only $10 billion was allocated for humanitarian missions, including in Palestine.

At the same time, on March 10, Biden said that Netanyahu’s actions were doing more harm to Israel than good, and was also setting the whole world against the country.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.