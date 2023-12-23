Czech police knew three hours before the mass shooting at Charles University that the gunman was on his way to Prague. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, December 23 Mlada fronta Dnes.

According to the publication, the police were aware that the young man had killed his father and headed to Prague with weapons, which included a rapid-fire rifle and a shotgun. Investigators also suspected him of killing a two-month-old girl and her father.

According to law enforcement officers, the criminal headed to the building of the Faculty of Philosophy, where he studied. They arrived at his university, but after receiving new information, they left the place. The newspaper notes that it was there that the student arrived soon.

In addition, the perpetrator's mother received a text message from her son indicating that he intended to commit suicide. She called an ambulance, which sent an alarm to the police at 12:19 local time (14:19 Moscow time). Forensic experts tried to locate his mobile phone, and one of the patrols went to the house where the young man lived. There, in the basement, law enforcement officers found the young man’s father shot dead.

The newspaper, citing the police, also adds that an improvised explosive device with a clock mechanism was discovered in the cottage, which was defused.

24-year-old student of the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University, David Kozak, killed his father on the afternoon of December 21, then went to the educational institution, where he continued shooting at people. In addition, the young man committed suicide.

As a result of the shooting, according to updated data, 14 people were killed, the incident became the bloodiest in the history of the Czech Republic. On December 22, Nikolai Bryakin, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic, said that there were no Russians among those killed in Prague.