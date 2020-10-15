In St. Petersburg, law enforcement officers detained the mother-in-law of the murdered rapper Andy Cartwright, she was suspected of complicity in the murder. Writes about this “Russian newspaper”, Referring to the lawyer Irina Skurta.

Today, investigators said that shortly before the murder of the rapper’s wife, Marina Kohal was buying a medicine in one of the city’s pharmacies, which is why experts put forward a version that the woman had planned the crime in advance.

It was also reported about a search in the apartment of the defendant’s lawyer, where the rapper’s mother-in-law also lived after the arrest of her daughter.

Until now, Kohal’s mother was considered a witness in this case.

Recall that on July 29, the dismembered remains of Cartwright were found in an apartment on Nevsky Prospekt. The cause of his death has not been established. Investigators believe that his wife Marina Kohal was involved in the death of the man. She does not admit her guilt. The woman was arrested until October 30.