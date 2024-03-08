The European Union (EU) is developing a new trade law that will establish new rules for the import of “dirty” products into European countries. The newspaper reported this on Friday, March 8 Politico.

It is noted that the alliance has long been developing a special tax on certain types of imports with high carbon content, such as iron and steel. Thus, companies will have to pay extra if goods are supplied from countries with low environmental standards.

“It is hoped the tax will keep European producers competitive given the costs they already incur by complying with the bloc's relatively strict climate rules. The measure gives the EU's polluting trading partners a choice: find new buyers, reduce their carbon emissions or accept lost revenue.

Politico noted that Ukraine is heavily dependent on iron and steel exports to the EU. By 2026, the state will receive a serious economic blow.

“Ukraine will be on its knees,” warned ArcelorMittal director of technology and strategy Jozsef Csapo.

According to Ukrainian Environment Minister Ruslan Strelets, instead of wasting time negotiating a delay, it is important to take effective steps.

Earlier, on February 6, Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements at the State University of Management, said that in order to preserve its economy, Ukraine needs to begin a negotiation process with Russia on the topic of ending hostilities. According to him, Ukraine's budget deficit is more than 20%. This demonstrates that the country’s economy today is unviable without external support.

On January 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian economy exists only on handouts from other countries.

At the end of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that there was a $37 billion hole in the state budget and that almost 12 million pensioners, civil servants and teachers in Ukraine would remain without payments if the United States and the European Union did not help the country.

Western countries increased military and financial support for Ukraine with the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.