Israel offered Hamas a ceasefire in exchange for the release of all hostages and the release of the bodies of dead Jewish citizens from the Gaza Strip, but the Palestinian movement refused. This is reported by Al Arabiya on Friday, October 27th.

According to the channel’s sources, the Israeli side and the Palestinian movement are negotiating through the mediation of Egypt and Qatar on the release of captives held in the Gaza Strip.

It is clarified that Hamas rejected the offer of the Jewish state, demanding the transfer of Palestinian prisoners. In addition, according to sources, the movement asked for a long-term truce, but Israel refused the offer.

Earlier in the day, Hamas Politburo member and head of external relations Musa Abu Marzouq said the Palestinian movement was ready to release civilian hostages but was unable to do so due to shelling in the Gaza Strip. According to him, they need conditions for the release and safe return of detained people, but Israel has not responded to the humanitarian call of the movement.

The day before, on October 26, the heads of state and government of the European Union, in the final document of the summit in Brussels, called for humanitarian corridors and pauses in the armed conflict to help the residents of Gaza, but did not support a ceasefire between the Palestinians and Israel.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, which was carried out from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured by Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed. Among Palestinians, the number of victims increased to 7.3 thousand, and over 18.9 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.