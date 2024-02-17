A bomb fell on the territory of the airport in the city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where rebels have been fighting with government troops for several years. The magazine reported this on Saturday, February 17 Barron's.

“At least one bomb fell on the airport in Goma, the regional capital of North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday morning amid fighting in the region with M23 rebels,” the report said.

