Sweden, within the framework of NATO, plans to begin deploying its troops on Latvian territory in November. The newspaper reported this on March 27 Politico with reference to the Swedish ambassador to the alliance, Axel Wernhoff.

“Vernhoff confirmed Sweden's plan to station troops in Latvia as part of NATO's presence there. Sweden plans to begin the operation in November,” writes the publication, which interviewed the Swedish ambassador.

According to the material, the Swedish military will be stationed in Latvia on a rotational basis and will be replaced by military personnel from Denmark.

Earlier, on March 13, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that NATO will increasingly involve Sweden in anti-Russian operations after the country joins the alliance. She also indicated that Russia would take retaliatory action if Sweden participated in such operations.

At the same time, on March 12, the head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Tobias Billström, said that the kingdom does not want permanent NATO bases to be located on its territory. He also added that Stockholm sees no reason to place nuclear weapons in the country.

On March 7, the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO officially came into force, and on March 11, the Swedish flag was raised at the alliance headquarters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at the ceremony that “the country has returned home to security cooperation with its neighbors.”

Also on March 7, the Financial Times reported that Sweden could become a NATO logistics hub in the event of a conflict with Russia. In particular, the North Atlantic Alliance will be able to take advantage of the Swedish island of Gotland, which is located in the middle of the Baltic Sea and is an important transport hub.