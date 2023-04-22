The position of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency weakened 10 times faster in 2022. Writes about it business insider (BI), citing data from Eurizon SLJ Asset Management on April 19.

The material emphasizes that more and more countries are developing plans to abandon the dollar, and even Europe is gradually joining this movement. For some time, experts point out, a number of countries have been insisting that trade should be expanded in non-dollar currencies. For example, using local currencies or a gold-backed stablecoin, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the influence of the dollar in the world as the main reserve currency is weakening, as the central banks of different countries redistribute their assets, switching to the yuan, the krone and the South Korean won.

“In 2022, the dollar as a reserve currency had a staggering drop in market share,” wrote Eurizon SLJ Asset Management analysts Stephen Yen and Joana Freire.

They also added that the “exceptional actions” taken by the US and its allies against Russia have spooked countries with large foreign exchange reserves.

Earlier, on April 19, the Financial Times wrote that the United States accelerated the collapse of the dollar when it decided to use the global financial system against Russia. Currency analyst Stephen Jen said that the share of the US currency among the world’s official reserves decreased from 73% in 2001 to 55% in 2021, and in 2022 the level fell even lower – to 47%.

Prior to this, on April 14, former President of the United States Donald Trump predicted the worst crisis for the American economy and the dollar in the last 200 years. According to him, the American economy is collapsing against the backdrop of uncontrolled inflation in the country, while unfriendly alliances are being formed outside of it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conversation with Izvestia on February 28, noted that the world is undergoing a process of de-dollarization and countries have begun to “rely more on their national currencies.”