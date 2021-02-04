The largest exercises of the Polish army to repel an attack of a mock enemy failed, writes a local newspaper Super express with reference to sources.

Several thousand officers took part in the headquarters exercises. A situation was simulated in which the Polish military had to take a blow from the eastern flank and hold the defense for 22 days. Even the latest weapons, which the army will receive in the next ten years, were taken into account in the military operation.

However, the conditional enemy surrounded Warsaw on the fourth day of the “war”, and Lublin and Bialystok were surrendered without a fight. On the fifth day, the enemy was already on the Vistula line, where the Polish side lost 60 to 80% of its personnel. Strategic ports were blocked or seized, and the aviation and navy ceased to exist.

“Fortunately, it was just an exercise,” one of the commanders commented.

Edition Interia adds that the results of these exercises, which were personally monitored by President Andrzej Duda, were classified.