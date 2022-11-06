The publication “Strana.ua” wrote that an explosion occurred in Odessa. This is reported in Telegram channel edition on Sunday, November 6th.

“Today they heard a powerful explosion in Odessa. In command “South» declare that an anchor mine was washed ashore, which was blown up by sappers, – the message says.

The media does not provide other details about the possible incident.

Prior to that, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine on Sunday. It was clarified that the sirens sounded in the Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

A day earlier, it was also reported that an air alert had been declared throughout Ukraine. The information was confirmed by the administrations of each of the regions of Ukraine and the city authorities of Kyiv.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. Then Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge. The Russian leader made a similar statement regarding the terrorist attack by the Kyiv authorities against ships in Sevastopol.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

