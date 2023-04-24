3,000 Ukrainian refugees are being evicted from hotels in Cyprus ahead of the summer season. On April 24, the publication reports Alphanews.

According to the portal, refugees from Ukraine are now accommodated in 21 hotels throughout Cyprus, however, according to the decision of the authorities, they must find new housing for themselves by May 31.

At the same time, it is noted that Ukrainian refugees who come to the island from March 1 this year can live in a hotel for up to six months. They are then eligible to contact the Undersecretary of Social Security’s Benefits Management Office and apply for a rent subsidy.

Hotels that will continue to accommodate refugees from Ukraine after June 1 will be selected on the basis of a tender announced by the deputy of the Ministry of Tourism.

The publication emphasizes that the local authorities are already looking for work for able-bodied Ukrainian refugees, Ukrainians can also apply to employment services and get a job. It is specified that, at the initiative of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, a meeting is planned with employers of the tourism industry in order to register Ukrainian refugees interested in employment.

Journalists note that in Cyprus there are 1.1 Ukrainians with the status of temporary protection per 1 thousand inhabitants, the Czech Republic occupies the second place in this indicator – 0.9 per 1 thousand inhabitants.

Bild, citing the employment service, reported on April 15 that in Germany only 10% of all Ukrainian refugees located there have a job. The study was conducted in Leipzig, where 65,187 Ukrainians are currently located.

European countries began to accommodate Ukrainian refugees on their territories from the start of a special operation by Russia to protect Donbass, which it announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of increased shelling of the LDNR by Ukraine.