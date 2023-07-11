France has already supplied Ukraine with SCALP long-range missiles. The newspaper reports CNews citing a French military source on Tuesday, July 11.

The decision to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles was announced earlier in the day by French leader Emmanuel Macron ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius. At the same time, he did not specify which missiles France would supply to Kyiv.

According to a source cited by CNews, the talk was about SCALP missiles, and the first of them have already arrived in Ukraine.

“The first missiles were delivered at the same time as our president’s announcement,” the source said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called this decision erroneous, but does not affect the course of the special operation to protect Donbass. Russia will take appropriate countermeasures, Peskov stressed.

Military historian, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov, in an interview with Izvestia, in turn, noted that this decision by France would lead to an escalation of hostilities. At the same time, he added that the transfer of additional weapons is confirmation that the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is unsuccessful.

Western countries are trying to strengthen military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of recognizing the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. So, on July 7, Colonel of the Ukrainian army Serhiy Yandulsky, in an interview with columnist Lorenzo Cremonesi, in an article for Corriere Della Sera admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not bring the expected results. He pointed out the strong training of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as the reason.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.