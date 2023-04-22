Russia has become part of a bloc that threatens the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. This was written by journalist Federico Giuliani for the publication inside over 20 April.

“If we looked at any geographic map, we could easily find a triangle of death in the Pacific Ocean,” the publication says.

According to Giuliani, it consists of China, North Korea and Russia. The material notes that Pyongyang and Moscow are only happy to increase pressure on Washington in this area, thereby trying to complicate the work of the administration of United States President Joe Biden. Based on this, they are forced to follow both the development of the Ukrainian scenario and the actions in East Asia, the journalist specified.

Giuliani also recalled that Russia had begun large-scale military exercises in the coastal regions of the Far East. The move, he said, came at a time of intense tensions with NATO, which in recent months has acted to expand its military presence in the Pacific. The author concluded that such actions of the Russian Federation are forcing the US Armed Forces to reconsider their plans.

Earlier, on April 14, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that, as part of a surprise check, the entire Pacific Fleet had been alerted and brought to the highest degree of combat readiness. During the events, Shoigu instructed to work out options for using groupings, taking into account equipping the enemy with modern means of defeating the enemy, using new forms and methods of troop operations.

In turn, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, specified that the surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) of the Russian Federation would be carried out in three stages. At the first stage, the fleet will be brought to full combat readiness. The second stage will ensure the deployment of permanent readiness forces from base points to combat training areas. At the last stage of the exercises, the forces of the Pacific Fleet will work out combat training tasks in practice.

After that, on March 20, the Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a sudden check of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet. The military department emphasized that during the check, high indicators of the combat readiness of the military command and control bodies, troops and forces of the Pacific Fleet to solve the tasks of repelling the aggression of a potential enemy from ocean and sea directions were confirmed.