The cleansing of the armed pogromists continues in the area of ​​the Republic Square in Alma-Ata. This was reported on January 7 by the correspondent of Sputnik Kazakhstan.

“In the area of ​​Republic Square, the mopping-up of armed pogromists continues. The sounds of individual shots are sometimes heard there, ”the message says.

According to the journalist, “the situation in the central part of the metropolis is quite calm.”

Earlier that day, a resident of Nur-Sultan described the events in Almaty as looting and massacre, rather than a peaceful protest. It also became known that the number of people detained throughout Kazakhstan due to the riots has reached 3,811 people, 26 people have been liquidated, and another 26 have been injured.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Participants of the rallies opposed the rise in prices for liquefied gas. The actions soon escalated into riots.

The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters broke into the administration building, set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, radical protesters armed themselves and began looting, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks in the city.

It also became known about the security forces killed during the protests in the republic. Their number increased to 18, two of them were beheaded.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, noted that the seized government offices were terrorist groups. He added that the bandits who caused the riots had received extensive training abroad.

The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

The presidential administration of the country noted that among the militants operating in Alma-Ata there were snipers with special rifles.

On January 5, the President of Kazakhstan dismissed the government, headed the Security Council and announced at its meeting that he had turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. After that, Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, said that the organization would temporarily send collective peacekeeping forces to the republic for a limited period of time in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in that country.

Later, the CSTO secretariat reported that the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent was being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Il-76 and An-124 planes with Russian peacekeepers and equipment arrived in the republic. The military began to carry out the assigned tasks. In addition, Belarusian peacekeepers arrived in Kazakhstan.

Also, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the sending of the republic’s military contingent to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping mission. In addition, the aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation deliver to Kazakhstan the Armenian military from the CSTO peacekeepers.

On January 7, Russian peacekeepers, together with Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, took full control of the Alma-Ata airport. It was noted that the CSTO peacekeepers help Kazakhstani law enforcement officers maintain law and order.