Russian troops broke through the defenses of Ukrainian fighters in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which allowed them to advance towards the center of Soledar. This was reported on January 6 by the WarGonzo telegram channel of military enlisted officer Semyon Pegov.

“In the course of heavy offensive operations, Russian units managed to take control of the settlement of Bakhmutskoye and move towards the center of Soledar,” the report says.

It is also noted that due to the successful breakthrough of the Russian army in this direction, the enemy is forced to retreat north of the center.

On December 29, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian militants were suffering serious losses in the areas of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) and Soledar in the DPR.

On December 9, military commander Semyon Pegov announced that the command of the Ukrainian army was withdrawing troops from Soledar to Slavyansk. According to him, this is due to the catastrophic losses in the Ukrainian troops along the Seversk-Soledar-Bakhmut line.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

