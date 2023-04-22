The Central Bank of Russia has prepared recommendations for banks and collectors, where he urged to synchronize the collection of debts from the Russians. About it RBC Aleksey Chirkov, head of the regulation department of the service for protecting consumer rights and ensuring the availability of financial services of the Central Bank, said on April 22.

“The regulator is interested in the fact that market participants enter into mediated intercreditor agreements,” he said.

Chirkov noted that they should provide for a unified approach to the collection or restructuring of the debts of a common client.

According to Denis Kuznetsov, Head of the Retail Collection and Settlement Division of Sber’s Troubled Assets Department, 35% of Russian borrowers have at least two loans from different banks. In such situations, creditors begin to compete, and this leads to the fact that some are in a hurry to collect the debt through the courts, while others offer to negotiate and are ready to provide restructuring, Kuznetsov explained.

Chirkov, in turn, confirmed that the Bank of Russia received such requests.

Earlier, in February, a bill was submitted to the State Duma to ban collection activities on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to the deputies of the LDPR faction, the ban can protect those who find themselves in a difficult situation.

The authors of the initiative, citing the Bank of Russia, noted that in December last year, Russians owed more than 26 trillion rubles in loans to banks. Thus, the debt for 2022 increased by almost 2 trillion rubles.