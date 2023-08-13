NATO hoped for a miracle in light of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) counter-offensive that Kyiv had promised the bloc. On August 12, he told the newspaper The Times one of the officers of the US Armed Forces, who trained the Ukrainian military.

“NATO expected miracles, and the Ukrainians promised them (miracles),” said the officer, who was not named.

As noted in the material, Ukraine and its allies began to blame each other because of the failures in the counteroffensive. Thus, a Ukrainian official reproached the North Atlantic Alliance for being weak-willed, since it allegedly does not properly respond to Russia’s actions.

According to the author, the time has come for “more serious reflection on long-term plans.” He believes that as a result of this, conditions may arise for considering the possibility of a certain world.

On August 11, Franz-Stefan Gadi, a military analyst at the Center for a New American Security, pointed out that the scale of losses of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield suggests that the West overestimated the ability of the Ukrainian military to use it.

A day earlier, on August 10, The Washington Post reported that the failed counter-offensive and the large number of dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are disappointing the civilian population of Ukraine. Officials in Ukraine and the West spoke in vivid colors about it and about the benefits that it could bring to the Ukrainian people, but this did not happen.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.