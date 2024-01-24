Great Britain invited Germany to accept its Taurus missiles in order to send its Storm Shadows to Ukraine. The TV channel reported this NTV on Wednesday, January 24, with reference to an article in the German publication Handelsblatt.

London offered to act as a mediator so that Berlin could provide support to Kyiv without sending the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) missiles that are considered too long-range for their intended purposes.

“Thus, the federal government could export the Taurus to the UK, and the government in London would supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles in return,” the publication said.

Currently, the proposal has already been announced and is under consideration by the German government. There are different positions on this matter. Thus, member of the Bundestag Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann believes that the exchange does not make sense, since the Storm Shadow missiles are a disproportionate replacement for the Taurus.

Earlier, on January 23, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba claimed in an interview with Bild that Kyiv continues negotiations regarding the supply of Taurus with the German government even after the lower house of the German parliament voted against such assistance. Kuleba added that the missiles will not be used to attack Moscow or other targets on Russian territory.

Before this, on January 17, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper wrote that the German government opposed the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On January 3, the head of the German Bundestag (Parliament) Committee for European Affairs Anton Hofreiter and the representative of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) on foreign policy Norbert Röttgen said that Ukraine needs to supply Taurus cruise missiles. According to him, Berlin has already done a lot for Kyiv in the field of air defense, but much more is needed.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.