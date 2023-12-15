Argentina wants to transfer to Ukraine two Mi-171E transport helicopters purchased from Russia. True, both of them are now faulty, as reported by the portal on Friday, December 15 Noticias Urbanas.

“Two aircraft belonging to the III Squadron of the 7th Helicopter Group of the VII Aviation Brigade in Moreno, Buenos Aires, are disabled. The donation is offered as a gesture of support from Argentina to Ukraine,” the publication said.

It is noted that these helicopters arrived in Argentina in 2011 to participate in Arctic campaigns. The issue of their transfer to Kyiv was discussed during the trip of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to Buenos Aires.

At the moment, the helicopters, according to the publication, are not used because they need repairs.

There is no official information about the transfer of helicopters to Ukraine.

Earlier, on December 14, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that requests from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to the United States for the supply of the latest weapons indicate the panic of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky. He noted that Kyiv will never see F/A-18 Hornet fighters and Apache helicopters, as well as THAAD air defense systems.

At the same time, on December 12, columnist Daniel Kersfeld wrote in an article for the Página 12 newspaper that Latin American countries do not want to support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and oppose Russia. In the article, Kersfeld drew attention to the fact that due to weakening support for Kyiv from Western countries, the Ukrainian leader is currently focused on searching for any possible allies in other regions of the world. He chose the countries of Latin America and, in particular, Argentina.

On December 6, American authorities announced that Ukraine would be defeated in the conflict with Russia without additional assistance from the United States. White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said there is a high risk that Ukraine could lose.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.