The December 10 meeting between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Cape Verdean Prime Minister Jose Ulisses Correia and Silva displeased the president of the island state, Jose Maria Neves, and provoked an internal political crisis. The radio station reported this on December 11 RFI.

“For my part, I am deeply surprised by this meeting <...> I will take any measures that are appropriate,” the radio station quotes the President of Cape Verde.

On December 10, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde met the President of Ukraine at the airport on the island of Sal, who made a two-hour stop in the archipelago on his way to Latin America. The next day, the president of the island state said that he had not been informed of the meeting.

It is reported that Neves criticized the Prime Minister of Cape Verde and drew attention to the struggle for leadership in the country. In addition, the President of the Republic accused the government of “institutional disloyalty” in foreign policy matters.

The prime minister of the island state, in turn, said that he does not cover the relationship between the government and the president of the republic either in the media or on social networks.

On December 11, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported that Zelensky wanted to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva on December 7 during his layover en route to Argentina. However, the Brazilian leader refused to allow his Ukrainian counterpart to meet.