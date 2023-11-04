In the United States, the number of citizens who are wary of the idea of ​​continuing to provide assistance to Ukraine is growing. Americans fear a “deadlock situation,” the newspaper writes on Saturday, November 4 The Hill.

“A growing number of Americans, especially in the Republican Party, are wary of continuing to support Ukraine without the clear goal of ending the conflict,” the publication reports.

It is noted that the counter-offensive, announced by Kiev, has been going on for five months, but with virtually no results, since for the most part the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are “resting against the stronghold of Russian positions.”

“More political obstacles lie ahead, and Ukraine’s available money is quickly drying up, just as fears of a stalemate with Russia are growing. Winter will soon come, and the troops will need a constant flow of supplies to continue the counter-offensive,” the newspaper writes.

Earlier that day, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine had fallen on hard times due to events in the Middle East and that Kyiv could no longer enjoy its parasitic dominance. Peskov emphasized that Western countries were ready to help Kyiv only in anticipation of the result.

A day earlier, the NBC television channel, citing sources in the American administration, reported that the United States, European countries and Ukraine were discussing options for the conditions for concluding a peace treaty with Russia. According to the TV channel, Western countries openly told Kyiv that it would have to compromise in order to conclude a peace treaty.

Also on the same day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington is no longer able to sponsor Ukraine at the previous level. According to her, the US government has exhausted additional budgetary allocations to help Ukraine and is forced to reduce military supplies.

Before this, on November 2, it was reported that the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny about the deadlock in the conflict with Russia are fueling debate in the US Congress about the advisability of increasing military assistance to Kiev.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.