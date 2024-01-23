France reacted sharply to the reproach of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that some EU countries are not helping Ukraine enough. A German newspaper wrote about this Süddeutsche Zeitung.

“In the last few weeks he [Шольц] ridiculed his colleagues in the EU in a way that was very unusual for him personally and for the rules of politeness in force in the Union,” the material dated January 21 said.

According to the publication, the German Chancellor announced a doubling of military assistance to the Kyiv regime this year and called on other countries to follow his example, hinting more at large EU states such as France, Spain, and Italy.

In particular, according to the Kiel Institute of World Economy, Paris allocated only €0.5 billion to Kiev, while Berlin allocated all of €17 billion. In response to this, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu criticized the institute for mixing “cabbage and turnips.” He noted that the data from Kiel relate to “promises and declarations”, and not to actual deliveries, with which Paris is doing well.

Earlier, on January 18, Lecornu reported that France was preparing to begin supplying Ukraine with 50 AASM bombs per month throughout 2024, starting in January. He noted that the country's President Emmanuel Macron announced new supplies of about 40 Scalp surface-to-air missiles to Kyiv.

A day earlier, Lecornu said that Ukraine had acquired six more Caesar self-propelled artillery units (SPG) from France. However, France aims to produce 78 howitzers in 2024 and wants its allies to take part in this initiative.

On the same day, Macron announced new arms supplies to Ukraine and announced his intention to coordinate them during a visit to Kyiv in February. Paris is preparing to supply the Kyiv authorities with 40 SCALP missiles and “hundreds of bombs.” Against this background, he pointed to the success of the country’s industry, the pace of which will allow France to supply Ukraine with more military products, including Caesar self-propelled guns. Macron also said that France and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on security guarantees within the next few weeks.

On January 13, it was reported that the foreign ministers of Ukraine and France Dmytro Kuleba and Stéphane Sejournet held a meeting in Kyiv. They discussed the integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia and creating a mechanism for using Russian assets in the interests of the Kyiv regime. They also agreed to promote and expand further Ukrainian-French defense cooperation.

The French ambassador in Kyiv, Gael Vessier, said on January 2 that France will gradually change its approach to providing military assistance to Ukraine. The goal, he said, is to produce more weapons in Ukraine rather than rely solely on donations or purchases.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.