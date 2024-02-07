Powerful explosions were heard in several cities of Ukraine. This was reported on Wednesday, February 7, by local media.

“Explosions were heard in the Lviv city of Drohobych. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv,” Strana.ua reports in its Telegram channel.

Explosions were also heard in Nikolaev, Dnepropetrovsk, and Cherkasy region. In particular, the Telegram channel “Insider UA” wrote that there were “strong explosions” in Kharkov.

“Strong explosions in Kharkov. <...> There can be a lot of missiles,” he reports.

An air raid alert has been declared throughout the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Earlier, on February 5, explosions were reported in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. An air raid warning was not announced in parts of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv.

Before this, on February 3, it became known about explosions in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine. At the same time, it was reported that explosions occurred during an air raid in the Poltava region in northeastern Ukraine.

Russian troops in October 2022 began to strike military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.